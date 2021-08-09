Betches' Jordana Abraham on How Failure—and Your Friends—Can Lead You Toward Success

E!: How did you fill whatever you felt were knowledge gaps?

JA: We definitely have had really good mentors along the way. We found people who could advise us. We've always known that we can make content and we've known how to speak to our audience and we've known what we know, but for things like the other parts of building a business, there were always people that we consulted or sought out or if we knew that we didn't know something, we were always very open to feedback.

E!: And now you are here 10 years later. Congratulations! Especially nowadays, there's a lot of people that try to create some kind of social media gig and it just doesn't pan out and the environment, too, is just so saturated. Why do you think you've been able to keep it going for as long as you have?

JA: Having started this with friends—and in a lot of ways obviously that creates its own problems—but in a lot of ways, it really creates this support system where we do keep each other going. It hasn't always been about the bottom line, so if one or two of us is like, "I don't think that we can do this," there is usually a third person who's like, "We can figure it out. We've got it." And there's three of us, also, so we can divide things where even if there's something that we don't feel the most natural at, there's usually one person who feels at least slightly more natural at that aspect of the business, so I think our friendship has actually really helped us in a lot of ways keep going and move past those harder moments or those moments where we've doubted ourselves.

E!: Three longtime friends—that's a hard dynamic to work out in business. I'm sure there's been arguments in the last 10 years, so how do you three navigate all of that?

JA: It feels in a lot of ways like a marriage itself. Especially pre-COVID, we were in the office together all the time and this business is 10 years old, so we've spent a lot of time together, and we've had those moments that we've had to really work through. Because we're friends, it's also about keeping the business part separate from the friendship part and knowing when to tap into both of those sides. And also just knowing each other so well that I'm like, "OK, I know you. I know that this is not the right time to talk to you about this thing. I'm going to talk to you about it later" or "I know you. I know the best way to approach you about this kind of situation so that it can be handled the best and we can really understand each other better."