Breezy Tops for When It's Hot AF Outside

Now is not the time for a skin-tight get-up .

By Taylor Stephan, Emily Spain 06 Aug, 2021 8:42 PMTags
E-Comm: Shop Girl Summer- Easy Breezy TopsE! Illustration

When it's hotter than hell outside, the last thing you want is to be wearing something skin-tight.

But just because you're opting for something a little looser doesn't mean you have to sacrifice any semblance of a silhouette. Yes: loose-fitting tops that are still sexy are out there. And you don't have to box yourself into one type of shirt either. So whether you're more of a silky cami kind of girl, or an off-the-shoulder type of lady, we have the option for you.

There really are no rules when it comes to summer tops. 

The Breezy Dresses We're Living in This Summer Are All under $90

Eyelet Ruffle-Strap Button-Up Tank Top

Eyelet tops are a must for the summer months! They're breathable, chic and can make any outfit look more dressed up.

$75
$57
Madewell
$75
Nordstrom

Boulevard Tank

Available in six everyday colors, this tank will look great with a pair of jean shorts or joggers. The bowtie details add an extra fun touch, too!

$58
Free People

Open Edit Satin Camisole

Wear this camisole with a pair of shorts when you can't deal with the heat or with leather pants for date night.

$35
$20
Nordstrom

Thalia Tie Top Green

This silky top is perfect for those days when you want to look cute while braving the scorching temps.

$40
Beginning Boutique

Lightspun Rhyme Top in Tie-Dye

Talk about easy breezy! Made with lightspun double gauze, this tie-dye top will make you feel comfortable even if you're sweating bullets.

$68
Madewell

GANNI Seersucker Check Top

This adorable gingham top makes for a great transitional top as we move closer to the fall months.

$135
Shopbop

House of Harlow 1960 x X Revolve Garrett Top

Let this top take you from brunch to dinner without having to change! 

$108
Revolve

Vince Camuto Rumpled Satin Blouse

If you're also looking for a top that you can wear to work, this loose-fit satin blouse is for you.

$59
$39
Nordstrom

Care FP Harper Tank

With an open back and v-neck silhouette, you can keep cool in style.

$48
Free People

Viishow Women's V Neck Lace Trim Casual Tank Top

Available in over a dozen cute patterns, you might want to pick up a few of these lightweight and affordable tanks.

$16
Amazon

BB Dakota Freetime Top

We love this retro-inspired floral top! It's cute, airy and flattering.

$68
Shopbop

Ready for more summer style must-haves? Check out Madison Beer's new Boohoo Collection.

-Originally published on Thurs., Aug. 10, 2017 at 4:21 p.m. PST.

