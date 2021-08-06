Allyson Felix, Suni Lee and More Athletes Who Made History at the Tokyo Olympic Games

Watch : Suni Lee's Gymnastics Win, Caeleb's Family Reacts & Olympic Proposal

If you miss a minute, you miss history at the Tokyo Olympic Games.

As event organizers prepare for the final days of competition, athletes from around the world are accomplishing their dreams while reaching milestones that have never been seen before.

On Friday, Aug. 6, Allyson Felix earned her spot in Olympics history after winning the bronze in the women's 400-meter dash. The accomplishment resulted in the 35-year-old University of Southern California alum becoming the most decorated woman in Olympic track and field history with a total of 10 medals.

"I KNOW MY PLACE," Allyson wrote on Instagram shortly after her race. "(And it's in my own shoes)."

Ultimately, the track and field star is just one of the many athletes who made history in the past two weeks. From surfer Carissa Moore and swimmer Katie Ledecky to gymnast Suni Lee and wrestler Tamyra Mensah-Stock, there are plenty of reasons to be proud of the United States team.