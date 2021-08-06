Feel Like You Have Nothing to Wear? How to Adapt Your Wardrobe After Weight Change

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!

Whether you've gained or lost weight during the pandemic, we can relate.

If you are prepping to go back to the office or school, assessing your wardrobe might be the most difficult part. Maybe your jeans don't fit, the sleeves on your tops feel a little snug or perhaps you're drowning in clothes that once fit you like a glove. Whatever the case may be, it's important to give yourself grace. Life happens!

After trying on your clothes, don't run to buy a gym membership or a whole new wardrobe. It's all about stocking up on a few staple pieces that will continue to support your ever-changing body.

Below, we rounded up the types of clothing that you should add to your closet if you feel like you have nothing to wear.