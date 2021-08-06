See Steven's Mother Give Advice to "Worried" Martine In an Awkward Love In Paradise Preview

Watch : Exclusive: "Love in Paradise: The Caribbean, A 90 Day Story" Peek

Keeping her potential in-law in the loop.

During an exclusive sneak peek at Sunday's Love In Paradise: The Caribbean, A 90 Day Story, airing Aug. 8, Martine asks Steven's mother Barbara whether or not she can trust him. Yes, this is an extremely awkward conversation, even by 90 Day Fiancé standards.

"Thank you for this beautiful dinner," Martine begins after a family dinner.

"But you didn't eat," Steven's mom points out. Immediately, the tension sets in as the two women talk in the kitchen.

Martine explains, "I was trying to make sure that I got to speak to everybody and that I talk to you." She continues as Steven's mom heats up leftovers, "One thing I wanted to talk to u about a little more privately is about whether or not you feel that I should be trusting Steven. I don't know what happens when I'm not here so I'm just asking."

Steven previously was unfaithful to Martine during their long-distance relationship, but the single dad has since righted his ways. Or has he?