Casey Cott Reveals How a New Ministry Will "Swindle" Riverdale In Season 5

Step aside, sexy cult! Riverdale has a creepy new organized religion in town.

Star Casey Cott, who plays beloved supporting character Kevin, exclusively revealed that Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) and her ministry is just the cherry on top of the perpetual madness in the town of Riverdale.

"Kevin obviously is going through something, and Cheryl is starting a ministry, and that's really a perfect equation for Kevin to be swindled into a cult-y, ministry type situation as we saw during season three," Cott explained. "Kevin is going to get involved in some way. It's actually really, really fun. We had a lot of fun shooting the scenes that you will see. Kevin's got some fun outfits coming up, I'll leave it at that."

Of course, a new cult is just the least of the worries for the residents of Riverdale after a shocking seven-year time jump for season five. Jughead (Cole Sprouse) is missing and Kevin's BFF Betty (Lili Reinhart) joined the FBI...and knows how to wield a chainsaw.