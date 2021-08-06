Nicki Minaj Disputes Jessie J's Claim About How She Joined Their Song "Bang Bang"

Watch : Nicki Minaj Shares RARE Footage of Baby Boy Learning to Walk

Nicki Minaj is weighing in about her involvement with a certain hit song, and she also has some words about her, uh, price tag.

After singer Jessie J implied in a Glamour interview published on Thursday, Aug. 5 that Nicki asked to contribute to their 2014 single "Bang Bang," the rapper took to social media to offer her own version of how she ended up on the track. "Bang Bang," which also includes vocals from Ariana Grande, was a single from Jessie J's album Sweet Talker and a single from the deluxe edition of Ariana's album My Everything.

"Babe @JessieJ I didn't hear the song & ask 2get on it," Nicki wrote. "The label asked me2get on it & paid me. How would I have heard the song? [weary face emoji] chiiille what am I the damn song monitor? Snoopin around for songs chile? [tears of joy emoji] This was said by another artist recently as well. Yallgotta stop [balloon emoji] LoveU [blowing kiss emoji]."