Dwayne Johnson Scores a Fashion Touchdown With His New Under Armour Collection

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!
The inspiration behind Dwayne Johnson's new Under Armour Collection? His failures.
The Jungle Cruise star dropped the latest installment of his Project Rock line with Under Armour this week featuring everything you need to look and feel your best on and off the field.
"As a man who's put his ‘hands in the dirt' the lesson I've learned on the gridiron have been invaluable. Not because of my successes, but because of my failures. Because of failure, my NFL dreams never came true," the actor explained in an Instagram post. "Because of failure, I am the hardest worker in the room. And because of failure, I've learned that the hard work will always begin and end, with me…. Sometimes it's the dreams that don't come true, that give us life's greatest lessons."
From limited-edition cleats and cozy hoodies to breathable tees and shorts, the collection will motivate you to be the hardest worker in the room. To make the drop even more meaningful, the actor shot the collection's campaign at his high school, President William McKinley High School in Honolulu, Hawaii, where he played football.
Although some of the styles have already sold out, we rounded up the pieces you can still shop below!
Men's UA Spotlight MC Project Rock LE Football Cleats
Tear up the turf in style with these low cut football cleats! In addition to offering a smart-woven, reinforced upper for durability, the shoes showcase the Brahma Bull and the number "94," which was Dwayne's University of Miami jersey number.
Men's Project Rock Camo Compression Shorts
These shorts feature lightweight HeatGear® fabric and a 4-way stretch construction for ultimate comfort and performance.
Project Rock Brahma Backpack
Keep your football and athletic gear in one place whether you're going to and from practice or traveling to games. This backpack has a highly water-resistant and stain-resistant finish, plus tons of pockets.
Men's Project Rock Long Sleeve T-Shirt Hoodie
Stay comfortable and cozy after practice with this long sleeve hoodie made with a super-soft cotton-blend fabric.
Men's UA Project Rock 3 Training Shoes
You don't have to sacrifice style or comfortability for performance with these training shoes.
Men's Project Rock Cutoff T-Shirt
Available in S-3XL, this t-shirt has fast-drying, moisture-wicking material to help you get through the sweatiest of workouts.
Ready for more workout must-haves? Check out these activewear deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale!