Real Housewives' Mary Cosby Charged With Unlawfully Providing Shelter to Runaway

Mary Cosby has found herself in a legal situation.

According to the Salt Lake City Justice Court clerk, the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star was recently charged with unlawfully providing shelter to a runaway and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

On June 28, Mary pleaded not guilty to both misdemeanor counts and has been ordered to appear in court for a pre-trial conference on Aug. 21. As of press time, she does not have a lawyer.

"Mary is saddened that she was dragged into another family's domestic situation," a rep for the Bravo star shared with E! News on Aug. 5, "but is confident that this misunderstanding will be cleared up soon."

While many of the details surrounding the case remain private, court documents say the alleged offense took place on April 8, 2021. It's unclear if Real Housewives of Salt Lake City's cameras captured the situation for its upcoming second season.