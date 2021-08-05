Real Housewives' Mary Cosby Charged With Unlawfully Providing Shelter to Runaway

Mary Cosby has found herself in a legal situation.
According to the Salt Lake City Justice Court clerk, the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star was recently charged with unlawfully providing shelter to a runaway and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
On June 28, Mary pleaded not guilty to both misdemeanor counts and has been ordered to appear in court for a pre-trial conference on Aug. 21. As of press time, she does not have a lawyer.
"Mary is saddened that she was dragged into another family's domestic situation," a rep for the Bravo star shared with E! News on Aug. 5, "but is confident that this misunderstanding will be cleared up soon."
While many of the details surrounding the case remain private, court documents say the alleged offense took place on April 8, 2021. It's unclear if Real Housewives of Salt Lake City's cameras captured the situation for its upcoming second season.
Fans first met Mary when she appeared in the first season of Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, which first premiered in November 2020.
Described by Bravo as "a Pentecostal First Lady," Mary has been married to her late grandmother's second husband Robert Cosby Sr. for more than 20 years. They share a teenage son named Robert Cosby Jr.
In the show's first season, Mary feuded with fellow co-star Jen Shah, who is now facing her own legal situation.
Back in April, Jen was arrested by federal authorities for her alleged involvement in a nationwide telemarketing fraud scheme. After pleading not guilty to charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection with telemarketing and conspiracy to commit money laundering, Jen has maintained her innocence.
According to a source, Bravo cameras were rolling when Jen was taken into custody, leaving fans convinced that the legal drama will play out in future episodes. Fox 13 Salt Lake City reported on Aug. 5 that her trial could start as early as October after a federal judge in New York refused to dismiss the indictment against Jen.
@TheRealityRundown was first to report Mary's legal news.
(E! and Bravo are part of the NBCUniversal family)
—Reporting by Alli Rosenbloom