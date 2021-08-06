Go Behind the Scenes of Lady A's Summer Tour With Hillary Scott

Watch : Hillary Scott of Lady A Tells Why Singing "Ocean" Made Her Emotional

Lookin' for a good time? Well, look no further than a Lady A show.

After much anticipation, the country music group made up of Hillary Scott, Charles Kelley and Dave Haywood kicked off their What a Song Can Do summer tour last month.

And as the Grammy winners continue to hit the road and perform their biggest hits in cities across the country, E! News is getting an exclusive look into how the trio pulls off an unforgettable show after an unpredictable year.

"There have been so many times over the last several months where we've just been so disheartened," Hillary exclusively shared with E! News. "Is it going to be possible? When is it going to make sense? When is it going to be safe?" Spoiler alert: It's time for a "Champagne Night."