How Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively Feel About Taylor Swift Using Daughters' Names in Her Music

It's not every day you get name-dropped in a Taylor Swift song.
But James, Inez and Betty aren't just anyone—they're the lucky daughters of Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds. So, when Taylor and her actor boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, were writing the high school love song "betty" last year, whose names did they include in the lyrics? Of course, the three daughters of their close friends.
More than a year after the song dropped, Ryan spoke on SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show about how he feels about his kids' names being included in her hit.
"The names are the names of our kids, but you know, we trust her implicitly," the Free Guy actor shared on Thursday, Aug. 5. "She's very sensitive to any of that stuff. And obviously the song has nothing to do with our kids other than our kids' names."
Like he said, Taylor's lyrics aren't about the real James, 6, Inez, 4, and Betty, nearly 2. In fact, her character James is a high school boy who breaks Betty's heart by cheating on her, and Inez is essentially the town gossip girl.
Ryan dished, "What an honor... We thought it was pretty, pretty damn amazing. We still do. You know, I still walk down the street and shake my head thinking, 'I can't believe that happened.'"
It sounds like one of the best parts was finally telling their daughters that Taylor paid homage to them, once the song came out.
"We surprised them with it. Yeah. They didn't know. They had no idea," he said. "We don't tell them anything. We find they're most compliant if you offer them no access to outside information."
The Deadpool actor, who married the A Simple Favor star in 2012, also revealed on the show that one of the "obvious perks" of being married to Blake is her baked goods. "Not complaining about that or the sex," he teased.
When a fan asked him to describe the best part about being married to Blake, he revealed that she actually helps him with his biggest movie roles in a major way.
"I write on a lot of my movies," he began. "It's been a survival mechanism for me for a long time. Sometimes I'm credited, sometimes I'm not. There are a lot of A++ writing that I've done that was actually Blake."
Yes, really! He continued, "Blake would jump in, grab the keyboard and [say], 'What about this?' And I'd be like, ‘That's incredible.'"
Ryan speculated that there's an "inherent sexism" in the entertainment business, which has led to her not receiving enough credit for her contributions. "I will say that a lot of times, 'She wrote that. Blake like wrote that not me. That was her,'" he recalled, adding that colleagues will still say that he wrote it.
"So, she's a really talented, multihyphenate kind of person in this weird... entertainment industry that we work in," he shared. "She's helped me so much in Deadpool, all kinds of movies that have been big successes." Long story short, they're the dream team.