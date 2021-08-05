James Gunn Respectfully Says Martin Scorsese Slammed Marvel Movies Because He Wants “Attention”

It's a real-life superhero faceoff, and James Gunn is getting the last word.

The brain behind Guardians of the Galaxy, Gunn spoke during a recent podcast interview about fellow filmmaker Martin Scorsese's famously flippant comments about Marvel movies. Nearly two years ago, Scorsese wrote a New York Times piece called, "I Said Marvel Movies Aren't Cinema. Let Me Explain," claiming, "The fact that the films themselves don't interest me is a matter of personal taste and temperament."

On the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Gunn took aim at Scorsese's various critiques.

"It seems awful cynical that he would keep coming out against Marvel and then that is the only thing that would get him press for his movie," he said, per Entertainment Tonight Canada. "So he just kept coming out against Marvel so that he could get press for his movie. He's creating his movie in the shadow of the Marvel films, and so he uses that to get attention for something he wasn't getting as much attention as he wanted for it."