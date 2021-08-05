Celeb CouplesBeautyRed CarpetE! showsPhotosVideos

Watch Jason Biggs Get Mistaken for Another '00s Icon in New Cash at Your Door Teaser

Jason Biggs, who? The host of E!'s new show Cash at Your Door finds homeowners who obviously did not see American Pie in a hilarious trailer for the game show, premiering Aug. 31.

By Samantha Bergeson 05 Aug, 2021 5:00 PM
Cue the confetti gun! 

Jason Biggs puts his beloved self-deprecating humor on display during his new E! game show Jason Biggs' Cash at Your Door, premiering on Tuesday, Aug. 31. "This is Cash at Your Door, a new game show that comes to you in your own home when you least expect it," Biggs explains in a new teaser trailer.

Yet, some of these home-owners are left scratching their heads when they meet Biggs at their homes.

"Do you know who I am?" the American Pie star asks one confused woman. 

"I have no idea," she says with a frown before shutting the door. Will giving away money be harder than it looks? 

Another contestant even mistakes Biggs for a different '00s icon: Freddie Prinze Jr.

But, Biggs has a plan: "Our producers have told these unsuspecting homeowners they'll be taking part in a non-existent show about their home," he says. "Instead, I'm about to offer them a chance to win a fat stack of cash."

Per the Cash at Your Door rules, players can win up to $25,000 if they make it through three rounds of trivia. 

"Who doesn't want to win cash without leaving the house?" Biggs concludes. 

E!

Watch the LOL-worthy teaser above. 

Jason Biggs' Cash At Your Door premieres Tuesday, Aug. 31 at 11 p.m. on E!. 

