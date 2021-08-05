Breaking Down Hallmark Channel's Stacked Roster of Leading Ladies

Watch : Candace Cameron Bure Tells Why People Love Christmas Movies

Break out the fake snow, sugar cookies and mulled cider because we've got a major milestone to celebrate.

The Hallmark Channel is no longer a teenager, turning 20 years old on Aug. 5. The family-friendly network launched in 2001, becoming the go-to destination for feel-good entertainment, delightfully cheesy Christmas movies and a surprising source of some serious girl power on TV.

Since its popular "Countdown to Christmas" kicked off in 2009, Hallmark has put together a stacked roster of actresses to front their movies, including beloved '90s stars like Full House's Candace Cameron Bure (a.k.a. the queen of Christmas), Party of Five's Lacey Chabert and The Wonder Year's Danica McKellar.

Casting a star familiar to its audience helps create a feeling of nostalgia that adds to the warm and buzzy environment the channel creates, with former network executive Michelle Vicary previously telling E! News, "We're all about creating traditions and celebrating family and celebrating who people want to spend time with, whether it's a romantic relationship or a friendship or a parent or a sibling."