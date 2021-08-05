See a "Gothic" Bride on the Hunt for a Black Wedding Gown on Say Yes to the Dress

A love story for the Dark Ages.
In this exclusive sneak peek at Saturday's new episode of Say Yes to the Dress, airing Aug. 7, unconventional bride Valerie is on the hunt for a non-traditional wedding gown since she is, well, admittedly not as pure as the white dress represents.
"I definitely am looking for something a little bit different," Valerie explains while at Kleinfelds. "I mean, obviously I'm not a virgin, so I don't really want that whole traditional ball gown, poofy [look] and 'my prince charming.' I'm not about that life."
She has, however, found the man of her dreams in groom Dean. "We had a little something-something," Valerie teases as her husband-to-be goes wedding dress shopping with her. In fact, there were immediate "fireworks" between them.
"We went out one night and we were at this club and we just clicked," Valerie gushes. "It was that thing. The next night that we went out, I told him, I was like, 'I think I love you.'"
Dean adorably agrees: "We have what people are looking for," he coos. "We've found what love is."
Yet despite their whimsical romance, Valerie is determined to wear a dark gown for her big day, especially since it will be her second marriage.
"Definitely my preference is something that's black," Valerie tells the bridal salesperson. "But I am open to blush or white, but I just want something's that going to compliment me, something I'm not going to feel like, 'Oh my boobs are hanging out everywhere.'"
As Valerie explains, the wedding colors are "black, pink and fabulous and lace and gothic and just us, basically." And yes, she knows finding the perfect dress is going to be tough.
However, Dean does have hope. "She was always wanting to wear something a bit dark," he confesses. "But I think also, being at Kleinfelds, she can be convinced to wear anything. So, let's see what we can do here."
Will Valerie choose a standard white dress, or stick to her non-conforming ways? Watch the sneak peek above!
Say Yes to the Dress airs Saturdays at 8 p.m. on TLC.