Joe Jonas Keeps Daughter Willa Close to His Heart With Engraved Locket

It's "What A Man Gotta Do" to keep his little girl close!

Jonas Brothers rocker Joe Jonas subtly revealed his sweet tribute to his one-year-old daughter Willa. Eagle-eyed fans spotted a silver locket around Joe's neck with "Willa" written in the interior during a series of Instagram pics shared on August 3. "BIG [apple emoji]," Joe captioned with snapshots of brothers Kevin Jonas and Nick Jonas at tourist destinations like Little Island and the Empire State Building.

While Willa is home with mom Sophie Turner, Joe carries his daughter everywhere thanks to the custom engraved locket. He also layered it with silver chain and another necklace with a single pearl. A fan on Twitter pointed out that Joe was wearing a Diamond Locket Necklace with Co Pearl Pendant Necklace and Valen Pearl Bracelet, crediting @syndeylopez.

Joe has kept Willa away from the spotlight, but did give an adorable update on his "gorgeous" daughter during an interview with CBS This Morning on May 4. "It's been amazing," the father gushed about parenthood.