Here's Proof Angelina Jolie Lived Her Best Life on Vacation in Italy

Angelina Jolie made quite a splash while enjoying an Italian getaway.

The 46-year-old The Eternals star joined her children on a recent vacation in Italy, where they stayed at the swanky Cipriani Hotel in Venice. During the visit, Angelina spent time with married artists JR and Prune Nourry, who posted photos of the actress to Instagram throughout the excursion.

Among the pics shared to social media is one of Angelina wearing a gray caftan while joyfully gesturing on an Italian rooftop, in addition to a shot of the A-lister enjoying a meal aboard a luxury train. Another photo showed Angelina holding a camera while leaning out of a train window.

Angelina is certainly not the only superstar to enjoy a European getaway this summer. Two other celebs who spent some recent downtime jet-setting were Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, who celebrated her 52nd birthday on July 24 with a yacht trip in St. Tropez, France and later made their way to Italy.