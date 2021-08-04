Tamyra Mensah-Stock Becomes First Black Woman to Win Olympic Gold in Wrestling

Watch : Simone Biles Wins Bronze Medal in Major Olympics Return

Tamyra Mensah-Stock's historic moment at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics was not lost on her or the wrestling community.

On Tuesday, August 3, the 28-year-old American athlete became the first Black woman in Olympics wrestling history to ever win gold when she defeated Nigeria's Blessing Oborududu in the women's 68-kilogram freestyle wrestling final, NBC News reported. She also became only the second American woman to achieve the feat, following Helen Maroulis' gold at the 2016 Rio Games.

"These young women are going to see themselves in a number of ways and they're going to look up there and go, I can do that," Tamyra told reporters after her event, according to the Associated Press. "I can see myself."

The Houston native also told the press about the win, "It feels amazing. I love representing the U.S. I freaking love living there, and I'm so happy I get to represent USA!"

Among those sending support after her big win was UFC President Dana White, who tweeted, "Congratulations Tamyra Stock for being the first black woman to win a wrestling gold medal. I love your energy, I love your positivity, and we couldn't have a better representative of our country."