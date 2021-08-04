Garcelle Beauvais Shares Affordable Tips for Transforming Your School's Teacher Lounge

We interviewed this celebrity because we think you'll like their picks. Some of the products shown are from a brand they are paid to endorse. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Garcelle Beauvais knows the power of teachers.
After her sons experienced virtual learning last school year because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star grew a whole new level of appreciation and respect for teachers across the country.
So, perhaps it should come as no surprise that when Garcelle partnered up with HomeGoods, she didn't want to transform her own space. Instead, she wanted to pay it forward at a Miami teachers' lounge.
"I was born in Haiti and attended high school in the Miami area, and my sister is a Vice Principal at a nearby school in Miami," Garcelle shared with E! News. "My teachers played a huge role in inspiring me to dream big, so it was important to me to go back to my roots to give back to teachers in the area."
What came next was a huge transformation at The Benjamin Franklin K-8 Center, a school that is very special to the Bravo star.
"It has a has a large Haitian student body population and knowing how much teachers opened their hearts and their homes this past year, I was thrilled to partner with HomeGoods to transform their teachers' lounge into a joyful place to find inspiration," she explained. "Coming to the US as a child, school was where I was told I could be anything I wanted to and it was the teachers that helped shape me to become who I am and inspired me to learn. My advice to parents is simple: share that immense gratitude with teachers."
E! News was able to see the transformation firsthand in our gallery below. Plus, parents across the country can follow Garcelle's lead by heading to HomeGoods stores or getting inspired with their own pieces from T.J. Maxx and Marshalls further down.
"I believe [teachers] deserve a special place for themselves—whether at school or at home," Garcelle shared. "HomeGoods is a great place to find unique pieces to help teachers create those places of inspiration and joy for themselves without breaking the bank."
Like what you see? Get the look by shopping similar styles below.
Round Over Tufted Pouf
If you liked the poufs featured in Garcelle's Miami teachers' lounge, you will love this chic and cozy option valued at just $60.
2 Drawer Acacia Wood Cane Desk With Tech
Finding a reliable desk became the must-have item for both teachers, students and parents in the past two years. Fortunately, HomeGoods, Marshalls and TJ Maxx can help with a wide assortment of options.
Inspired Home Decor Adalene Velvet Accent Chair
While every parent won't be able to splurge on a piece of furniture for their favorite teacher, a quality accent chair never goes out of style. A velvet finish and metal legs will add a modern style to the lounge.
Thro 18x18 Outdoor Stripe Pillow With Jute Trim
Perfect for indoor and outdoor use, these pillows add a personal touch to chairs, couches and other furniture often found in a lounge. Plus, with bright, bold colors, it's totally rad for a school located in a special city like Miami.
Signature Housewares 4pk Stoneware Pad Print Dinner Bowls
When teachers pack their lunch or heat up takeout, make it simpler with affordable bowls that are dishwasher and microwave safe. Whether they love soup and salad or sandwiches and wraps, this kitchen essential will do the trick.
Cape Home Set Of 2 Rope Lamps
Let there be light! When its time for your professors to grade papers or prepare the next lesson plan, make sure they have plenty of light at the table in the teachers' lounge with these rope lamps.
Silkcraft of Oregon Large Fiddle Fern In Wedge Pot
Don't give teachers another task of watering flowers. Instead, follow Garcelle's lead by purchasing realistic faux plants that look authentic, but never change depending on the weather outside.
Brewster Ragan Burst 2 Ring Figurine
Accent your teachers' lounge with clever and unique home accents. This ring figurine can hold jewelry but also features a small mirror for the teachers who wants to look their best on the go.
Loloi 7x9 Printed Flat Weave Area Rug
Add a pop of color to any teachers' lounge with area rugs that can be easily spot cleaned if necessary. Garcelle featured several in her Miami transformation including near the kitchen and under tables.
Still shopping? See what Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga always has in her beach bag. Plus, find out the spray Kathy Hilton keeps in her purse at all times.
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills air Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. on Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are part of the NBCUniversal family)