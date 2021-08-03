This Is How RHOBH Star Crystal Kung Minkoff Curls Her Hair in Just 3 Minutes

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!

Before Crystal Kung Minkoff even uttered a single word on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, there was one question that I needed answered: what is her hair routine? Her tresses always have a Kate Middleton-level of volume and bounce; i.e. perfection. Even during the cast trips, her hair looked impeccable, with zero glam squad sightings, which means she styled it herself and that there's hope for all of us watching to do the same. In my head, I predicted a measured list of products and an expensive multi-step regimen recommended by her most-trusted hairstylist. However, it's actually just so simple.

Crystal recently shared her hair insights in an Instagram hair tutorial, admitting, "I don't have any product in my hair or anything like that, but I have really good hair for curling. It always holds." She's follically blessed, that's for sure, but her routine is actually something we can all do at home. Since she doesn't use any products to prep the hair, all you need to know is that she uses the $39 Hot Tools Signature Series Gold Curling Iron with a 1.5-Inch Barrel, which she revealed in the comments section.

She set the timer to film this video for five minutes, and in all honesty she spent two of those minutes sharing commentary and stories about how she learned to do her hair. That means she spent just three minutes curling her entire head of hair to perfection. At one point in the video, with about 95% of her hair curled, Crystal said, "I can't believe I'm already at three minutes," joking, "I talk too much." But, hey, five minutes to completely curl your hair and share some cute stories is time well-spent.