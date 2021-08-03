Watch Camila Cabello Meet Prince Charming in Magical Cinderella Trailer

Watch : Camila Cabello Reveals J Balvin Helped Her With "Intense Anxiety"

Camila Cabello's got some pretty big glass slippers to fill.

The former Fifth Harmony singer takes on the lead role in the iconic movie Cinderella, and in this iteration, the classic story is going modern. On August 3, exactly one month before the film's Sept. 3 release, Amazon Prime Video dropped the first full-length trailer for the magical tale.

This version showcases Cinderella (Cabello) as a seamstress who designs dresses for her business, "Dresses by Ella," and has ambitions beyond the royal castle and marriage. While getting ready for the ball, "Fabulous Godmother" Fab G (Billy Porter) gives her options for meeting the prince. One of them is a pantsuit. "You said you wanted to be a businesswoman," Fab G says after dressing her in the blue outfit.

While Prince Charming (Nicholas Galitzine) is captivated by her stumbling entrance into the ball, Cinderella asserts that she has dreams she has to chase and won't settle just for marriage.