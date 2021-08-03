Celeb CouplesBeautyRed CarpetE! showsPhotosVideos

Simone Biles Scores Bronze Medal in Major Olympics Return

After withdrawing from several events to focus on her mental health, Simone Biles returned to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics to compete in the balance beam finals.

Simone Biles will leave the 2020 Tokyo Olympics with two medals.

After sitting out several events to focus on her mental health, the 24-year-old gymnast returned to Olympic competition on Tuesday, August 3, to participate in the balance beam final. Her comeback performance, which ended in an incredible double pike dismount, earned her a score of 14.000 and the bronze medal. So, as the GOAT heads home, she'll be taking with her the bronze individual medal, as well as the team's silver medal from earlier in the competition. 

Simone's teammate Suni Lee, who won gold in the individual all-around competition on July 29, finished in fifth place in the balance beam final. Meanwhile, gymnast Guan Chenchen took to the top spot with a score of 14.633 and Tang Xijing followed close behind with 14.233.

It was just yesterday that USA Gymnastics announced Simone's return to the mat, sharing that the athlete would compete in the event, alongside teammate Suni.

"We are so excited to confirm that you will see two U.S. athletes in the balance beam final tomorrow - Suni Lee AND Simone Biles!!" the official USA Gymnastics account tweeted. "Can't wait to watch you both!" 

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Following the announcement, Olympian Laurie Hernandez told Today that it made sense for Simone to resume competing, as the balance beam is the "safest" option for someone suffering a case of the twisties. "For starters, it is upright," she explained. "When you are on bars, you are swinging upside down consistently." 

This gave Simone her final shot at getting an individual medal at the Tokyo Olympics after sitting out the vault, uneven bars and floor exercise, in addition to the team and individual all-around events.

Revisit Simone's Olympic journey below:

LOIC VENANCE/AFP via Getty Images
July 27: Starting Off on a Good Note

Simone reacts during the gymnastics women's team final.

LOIC VENANCE/AFP via Getty Images
Cheering on Their Friends

Simone and teammate Grace Mc Callum react during the gymnastics women's team final.

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images
Biggest Cheerleader

Simone and teammate Grace McCallum react during the gymnastics women's team final.

Fred Lee/Getty Images
Two Thumbs Up

Simone appears at the women's gymnastics team final.

Jamie Squire/Getty Images
Team Clap-tain

Simone, Grace McCallum and Jordan Chiles cheer for teammate Sunisa "Suni" Lee as she competes on uneven bars during the women's gymnastics team final.

Fred Lee/Getty Images
Round of Applause

Simone appears with her teammates at the women's gymnastics team final.

Ashley Landis/AP/Shutterstock
Defying Gravity

Simone Biles appears mid-air during her performance at the women's gymnastics team final on July 27.

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images
Simon's Scare

Simone lands her vault in the women's gymnastics team final. The athlete was scheduled to perform 2.5 twists in the air completed just 1.5. 

HOW HWEE YOUNG/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
The "Twisties"

Simone later explains at a press conference that she "got "a little bit lost in the air," and later confirmed she had developed the "twisties," or mid-air disorientation.

Gregory Bull/AP/Shutterstock
July 27: Simone Withdraws From Team Final

Disappointed with her performance, Simone walks off the competition floor after her vault at the women's gymnastics team final on July 27. She later withdraws from the event.

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images
Fab Four

Despite withdrawing from the women's gymnastics team final after one rotation, Simone helped her team win the silver medal. Here she is pictured with teammates Jordan Chiles, Grace McCallum and Sunisa "Suni" Lee.

Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images
Dynamic Duo

Simone and Jordan Chiles react after receiving their silver medals.

Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images
Bear Hugs

Simone helps congratulate the Russian team on their gold medal victory.

LOIC VENANCE/AFP via Getty Images
Red, White & Booty Bump

Simone and Jordan Chiles celebrate on the podium of the gymnastics women's team final.

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images
July 28: Simon Withdraws From 2nd Final

Amid ongoing mental health concerns and case of the "twisties," Simone opts out of the women's individual all-around final.

Jamie Squire/Getty Images
Team Effort

But Simone did join fellow Team USA members Jordan Chiles and MyKayla Skinner and Riley McCusker—who did not qualify for the Tokyo Olympics—to support their teammate Sunia "Suni" Lee" from the stands during the women's gymnastics individual all-around final. 

Mike Egerton/PA Images via Getty Images
Hi Simone!

The Olympic gold medalist smiled and waved from the stands at the women's individual all-around final on July 29.  

Mustafa Yalcin/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
July 30: 2 More Withdrawals

Simone withdraws from the uneven bars and vault finals. In the latter, she is replaced by MyKayla Skinner, who appeared to end her 2020 Tokyo Olympics journey days earlier when she failed to qualify for individual finals.

LIONEL BONAVENTURE/AFP via Getty Images
Aug. 1: Another Withdrawal

After pulling out of her fifth event, the floor exercise final, Simone was seen cheering on her teammates at the women's gymnastics uneven bars final.

