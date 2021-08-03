See Sarah Jessica Parker and Chris Noth Reunite on Set of Sex and the City Reboot

We couldn't help but wonder what's next for Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) and Mr. Big (Chris Noth) after new photographs of the pair surfaced from the shoot for the Sex and the City revival.
On Monday, August 2, the two stars were spotted filming And Just Like That... in New York City, leading to fan speculation about the longtime love interests' story line in the HBO Max reboot series that is currently in production. Carrie was wearing a polka-dotted skirt with a dark top, while Big rocked a suit.
This follows initial rumors about Big's love life after Bridget Moynahan, who played his second wife, Natasha, in HBO's original series, was spotted filming on the reboot's set last month.
Earlier on August 2, Sarah shared an Instagram photo of herself at home in Carrie's outfit for the day, which included a particularly elaborate choice of headwear. "Your average Monday," the 56-year-old star quipped in the caption for the shot.
Sarah joins Cynthia Nixon (Miranda) and Kristin Davis (Charlotte) in reviving their popular characters for the new series that will take a look at friends in their 50s as they navigate life and love in the Big Apple. The core cast member who will not pop up is Kim Cattrall (Samantha), who has distanced herself from the show in recent years.
Recently, John Oliver clearly went on the record as Team Samantha. The TV host stated during Last Week Tonight's August 1 episode that he didn't feel the beloved comedy series should be rebooted without the libidinous publicist.
"What are you thinking? It's never gonna work without Kim Cattrall," John said. "It's not that any of you are bad—it's that you only work together."
Keep scrolling to get all the latest details about the new Sex and the City project.