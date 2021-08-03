See Sarah Jessica Parker and Chris Noth Reunite on Set of Sex and the City Reboot

Watch : Sarah Jessica Parker Shares FIRST Photo of "Sex and the City" Revival

We couldn't help but wonder what's next for Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) and Mr. Big (Chris Noth) after new photographs of the pair surfaced from the shoot for the Sex and the City revival.

On Monday, August 2, the two stars were spotted filming And Just Like That... in New York City, leading to fan speculation about the longtime love interests' story line in the HBO Max reboot series that is currently in production. Carrie was wearing a polka-dotted skirt with a dark top, while Big rocked a suit.

This follows initial rumors about Big's love life after Bridget Moynahan, who played his second wife, Natasha, in HBO's original series, was spotted filming on the reboot's set last month.

Earlier on August 2, Sarah shared an Instagram photo of herself at home in Carrie's outfit for the day, which included a particularly elaborate choice of headwear. "Your average Monday," the 56-year-old star quipped in the caption for the shot.