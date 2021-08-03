The Bachelorette's Katie Thurston Says She's "Done" After Her "Front-Runner" Quits the Show

ABC/Craig Sjodin

After an emotional day with Greg's family, with him showing Katie photos of his late father, Greg decided to be honest with Katie about the fact that he "lost part of myself" when his dad passed.

"I didn't know I was gonna fall in love with you," he continued. "I didn't know that, and I am in love with you. And you just make me the happiest I ever been, and I see it with you."

But Greg's mood quickly shifted right after that moment. He didn't seem to appreciate Katie's response, as she smiled and told him, "I just love looking at you," and also told him he would get a rose but didn't give more of a hint at her own feelings. Previously during the episode, she had explained to the families that she'd decided not to let on who she was falling in love with until it was down to the final guy.

Katie picked up on Greg's change in mood and said she could tell he wasn't "happy right now," and they had a tense conversation as he walked her to the car. "I just don't understand how you don't know ... that it's me and you at this point," he told her. "I have never emptied my heart out to somebody like this before."