Celeb CouplesBeautyRed CarpetE! showsPhotosVideos

You Won't Believe How Long It Took Lily James to Transform Into Pamela Anderson

Lily James' hair expert for Hulu's Pam and Tommy dished on her jaw-dropping transformation! See what he had to say.

By Alyssa Ray 03 Aug, 2021 12:23 AMTags
TVPamela AndersonTommy LeeHairSebastian StanCelebritiesLily JamesEntertainment
Watch: Pamela Anderson Does Live TV From Bed With New Husband

It takes a lot of time and effort to transform into Pamela Anderson.

Lily James knows this firsthand as Barry Lee Moe, the hair department head for Hulu's Pam and Tommy miniseries, recently revealed just how long it took for the Downton Abbey alum to become the Baywatch star. In an interview with Variety, Barry admitted that it would take hours to make Lily over into Pamela.

"Anywhere from three to five hours of hair and makeup every morning before we even started filming," the hairstylist said of working with Lily on the highly anticipated series, which wrapped filming last week.

This is pretty easy to believe as Lily's makeover into Pamela practically broke the internet in May. In fact, the Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again star was pretty unrecognizable in leather pants, a black crop top and a bleach blonde 'do. Lily's co-star Sebastian Stan also had fans clamoring for more as he became Tommy Lee's twin in the promotional photos.

photos
2021 TV Premiere Dates

As for the other stars, including Seth Rogen as Rand Gauthier, Barry teased that viewers can expect plenty of jaw-dropping looks. "We ended up using 25 wigs in the end," Barry dished. "Everyone from Seth Rogen to Nick Offerman, Taylor Schilling all wore wigs because we transform them into new characters."

Hulu

The show has been described as "a comedic limited series on the true story behind the release of the first ever viral video in history—the sex tape of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee."

While many are looking forward to this project, others aren't as excited. In May, Courtney Love slammed the series on Facebook, writing, "I find this so f--king outrageous...It destroyed my friend Pamela's life."

In fact, even Sebastian's The Falcon and the Winter Soldier co-star Anthony Mackie told Variety he was "horrified" when he first learned about his friend's part.

Trending Stories

1

General Hospital's Jay Pickett Dead at 60 While Filming a Movie

2

Find Out How Long It Took to Transform Lily James Into Pamela Anderson

3

Jenna Dewan Recalls Time "Without" Channing Tatum After Giving Birth

photos
Renewed and Canceled TV Shows 2021 Guide

He explained in May, "I was horrified. I was like, 'What are you doing? You're playing Tommy Lee?' And the first picture he sent me, it's just humbling when you see your friend, and he succeeds. And he crushed it. I mean, he really was able to transform, and that's every actor's dream with every role you play."

You can find all the headline-making photos from the miniseries for yourself below.

BACKGRID
Water Wedding

Spotted: Sebastian Stan and Lily James as Tommy Lee and Pamela Anderson. The two stars was photographed filming a scene for Hulu's upcoming series miniseries on a beach in California. Judging by Lily's white string bikini, the two stars appeared to be reenacting the couple's nuptials in Mexico

Backgrid
I Do

The stars were spotted filming outside of a church in Los Angeles, seemingly in reference to Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee's infamously hasty wedding. 

Backgrid
Wedding Bells

It looked like 1995 all over again as Lily James and Sebastian Stan, undeniably in character, filmed for the upcoming Hulu series outside of a church.

Hulu
Sebastian Stan and Lily James as Tommy Lee and Pamela Anderson

We can't even begin to describe to you the rush of feelings we had about this picture. How does Lily James look so much like Pamela Anderson? How does Sebastian Stan look both exactly like Tommy Lee and exactly like Sebastian Stan with a lot of tattoos? Why are his pants so low? Did he actually get his nipples pierced? Does Lily actually have Sebastian's actual nipple ring in her actual teeth? So many questions. 

Hulu/Instagram
Seth Rogen as Rand Gauthier

Seth shared this picture on Twitter along with photos of Sebastian and Lily with the caption, "My co-stars, Sebastian and Lily, are a lot cooler than I am." He's not wrong, but he's not exactly right either. 

Hulu/Instagram
Help

This smoldering pic was hiding at the end of a slide show on Rogen's Instagram. We're not sure if we're supposed to find this guy hot, but we're sorry, we do. 

Hulu
How Is this Even Possible?

Has Lily James always looked exactly like Pamela Anderson and we just didn't notice? What kind of makeup magic is this?! 

Hulu/Instagram
Stop Playing With Us, Sebastian

Sebastian shared this photo with a profound Tommy Lee quote: "We don't stop playing because we grow old, we grow old because we stop playing." 

For more TV news, click here.

Trending Stories

1

General Hospital's Jay Pickett Dead at 60 While Filming a Movie

2

Find Out How Long It Took to Transform Lily James Into Pamela Anderson

3

Jenna Dewan Recalls Time "Without" Channing Tatum After Giving Birth

4

Coco Austin Reveals Why She Still Breastfeeds 5-Year-Old Daughter

5

Rapper Fetty Wap's Daughter Lauren Maxwell Dead at Age 4