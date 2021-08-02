Abigail Breslin Says She Would “Never Want” to Distance Herself From Little Miss Sunshine, But…

If we ask you to name an Abigail Breslin movie, chances are you'll say Little Miss Sunshine, even though it was released 15 years ago.

The actress was just 10 years old when her big break hit theaters and earned her an Oscar nomination. She's still perhaps best known for her role as shy pageant hopeful Olive Hoover, whose oddball family takes a road trip from New Mexico to California for the Little Miss Sunshine competition.

Now 25, Abigail reflected on the good—and the bad—that came from starring in Little Miss Sunshine at such a young age.

"Sometimes people forget that I'm 25 years old and not nine anymore," Abigail told iNews last week.

She admitted that's partially based on her physique ("I'm really short" at 5-foot-1, she said, "and I look very little.") However, it's also based on other people's assumptions about her age, thanks to a character she played in 2006.

She said her agents are often told by casting directors that "she's a little young" for a particular part. Abigail explained, "People tend to want to keep you in one specific pigeonhole."