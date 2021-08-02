Billie Eilish Says She Has to “Disassociate” When Looking At “Unflattering” Photos

Watch : Billie Eilish Reveals How Justin Bieber Helps Her Handle Fame

Billie Eilish deals with body image issues just like many people. The only difference is her insecurities are magnified on a larger scale.

"When I'm on stage, I have to disassociate from the ideas I have of my body," the "Happier Than Ever" singer told The Guardian. "Especially because I wear clothes that are bigger and easier to move in without showing everything – they can be really unflattering."

Billie, who became famous in 2015 for her song "Ocean Eyes," has rejected the notion that she has to wear skintight clothing as a pop star since the start of her career. She "hid" her body so much so, that when she wears tighter clothing, it usually causes a big reaction online.

The 19-year-old artist said she has to "separate" thinking about what her body looks like and simply just live in the moment because of her "terrible relationship" with her body. "I just have to disassociate," she said.