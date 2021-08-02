Celeb CouplesBeautyRed CarpetE! showsPhotosVideos

What's Next for Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck After "Amazing" Italian Getaway

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's romantic getaway has come to an end. A source told E! News that "they spent as much time together as they could this summer" but now it's back to the grind.

Una noche más? Not for these two.

After enjoying a sizzling European vacationBen Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are going home.

The couple, who recently rekindled their romance after dating in the early aughts, had a PDA-filled week across the pond, sharing many passionate moments together and unwittingly re-creating steamy scenes from the singer's "Jenny From the Block" music video.

A source exclusively tells E! News that Bennifer 2.0's whirlwind European lovefest is over.

"They are very happy together and had an amazing week," the insider says. "They spent as much time together as they could this summer and now will be getting back to work."

In addition to getting back to the grind—like working on her JLO Beauty line and several other projects—the Hustlers actress is still on the hunt for a new house in the City of Angels after relocating from Miami.

"Her priority is getting settled in L.A," adds the source.

Another source previously told E! News that Ben is "helping" his girlfriend with the house-hunt. 

"They looked smitten with each other" as they toured properties together, the insider shared, adding that they "were very happy with what they saw."

But don't be fooled by the blocks that they got familiar with on their real estate tour: The insider noted that Ben, 48, and Jen, 52, don't have any plans to move in together—yet—even though it's clear they have a one-of-a-kind connection.

Just last week, a source close to Jennifer told E! News that the actress is most certainly falling for the Gone Girl star—which comes almost four months after she and Alex Rodriguez called off their engagement.

Put simply, "She's totally in love with Ben and only has eyes for him. She has moved on and is not looking back."

