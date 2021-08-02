Get Ready to Go on an Adventure With the Lord of the Rings Prequel Series in 2022

Watch : "Law & Order" & More TV Shows We're Excited for in 2021

Will this be the one show to rule them all? We won't know until next year.

On Monday, August 2, Amazon Studios announced the premiere date for their highly anticipated Lord of the Rings prequel series. The upcoming fantasy adventure series, which has yet to be formally named, will arrive on Amazon Prime Video on September 2, 2022.

"I can't express enough just how excited we all are to take our global audience on a new and epic journey through Middle-earth," Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios, said in a statement. "Our talented producers, cast, creative, and production teams have worked tirelessly in New Zealand to bring this untold and awe-inspiring vision to life."

Alongside the premiere date announcement, which came just as production for season one wrapped, Amazon Studios dropped a striking new image from the series. In the photo, an unnamed character takes in a scenic view, which looks almost unreal. So, it's safe to say the show's reported $465 million budget has been put to good use.