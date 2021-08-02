Queer Eye's Tan France Welcomes First Baby Via Surrogate: Find Out His Name

Watch : Tan France - 2019 Emmys E! Glambot

He's dad Tan France now.

The Queer Eye star kicked off the week with a happy personal announcement, revealing his and husband Rob France's baby boy arrived in early July. "Give our son a warm welcome," he encouraged in an Instagram post. "Ismail France, born July 10th."

As the new father explained, their son arrived seven weeks early and spent three weeks in the NICU. Fortunately, the newborn's time in the hospital officially came to an end. "Today, we finally got to bring him home," Tan confirmed. "We love him so, so much. Like, fully obsessed."

Baby Ismail marks the couple's first child, who they welcomed with the help of a surrogate. "Our Surrogate is doing so great, post labor," Tan noted, "and we couldn't be more grateful for the greatest gift in our lives."

Luckily for fans, the 38-year-old England native also posted photos of the first-time dads with their little one.