DaBaby Apologizes to LGBTQ+ Community for His "Hurtful and Triggering Comments"

DaBaby has issued an apology for his recent homophobic remarks.
"Social media moves so fast that people want to demolish you before you even have the opportunity to grow, educate, and learn from your mistakes," the rapper wrote in a post shared to Instagram on Aug. 2. "As a man who has had to make his own way from very difficult circumstances, having people I know publicly working against me—knowing that what I needed was education on these topics and guidance—has been challenging. I appreciate the many people who came to me with kindness, who reached out to me privately to offer wisdom, education and resources. That's what I needed and it was received."
He then apologized to the LGBTQ+ community for the "hurtful and triggering comments" he made on Sunday, July 25. "Again, I apologize for my misinformed comments about HIV/AIDS and I know education on this is important," he concluded. "Love to all. God bless. -DaBaby."
Last week, the six-time Grammy nominee received backlash for comments he made at the Rolling Loud music festival in Miami about the LGBTQ+ community and people living with HIV/AIDS. According to a video shared by TMZ, DaBaby asked the audience to shine their cellphone flashlights if they "didn't show up today with HIV/AIDS, any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases that will make you die in two-three weeks." He also later added, "Fellas, if you ain't suck a n---a dick in the parking lot, put your cellphone light up."
In addition, DaBaby came under fire after he posted an Instagram Stories video addressing his comments. "My gay fans they take care of themselves," he said. "They aint no nasty gay n---as….They aint no junkies, you know what I'm saying, on the streets."
Shortly after, DaBaby issued an apology on Twitter. "Anybody who done ever been effected by AIDS/HIV y'all got the right to be upset, what I said was insensitive even though I have no intentions on offending anybody. So my apologies," he tweeted on July 27. "But the LGBT community... I ain't trippin on y'all, do you. Y'all business is y'all business."
Several music festivals, including Lollapalooza, dropped DaBaby from their lineups. Additionally, many stars—including Elton John, Dua Lipa and Madonna—spoke out against DaBaby for his offensive remarks and called to end stigmas.
"HIV misinformation and homophobia have no place in the music industry," a post shared by the Elton John AIDS Foundation read. "We must break down the stigma around HIV and not spread it. As musicians, it's our job to bring people together."