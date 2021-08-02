Celeb CouplesBeautyRed CarpetE! showsPhotosVideos

Chrishell Stause Has the Best Response to Criticism Over PDA With Her "Boss" Jason Oppenheim

One fan said it was "weird" how close Chrishell Stause looked with her boss, Jason Oppenheim, while working out in Greece. "Who's gonna tell her...?" the Selling Sunset star joked.

Watch: Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim Flaunt Fiery Romance

If you aren't in the loop about Chrishell Stause dating her "boss," get with the program! 

The Selling Sunset star took to her Instagram Story on Aug. 2 to roast two followers that didn't seem to be clued in on the dynamics between Chrishell and real estate broker Jason Oppenheim

The couple, who have been vacationing in Italy and Greece with friends over the past week, shared several intimate photos and videos of their travels on Instagram.

Chrishell posted a video of herself doing pushups in a pink bikini during their time in Mykonos, calling it her "Vacation gym." The next slide showed Jason doing pushups by the pool, with Chrishell riding on his back. "Being tough on the Boss," she wrote with a winky tongue out emoji. Their friends could be heard laughing in the background. 

The 40-year-old Dancing With the Stars alum then posted screenshots of DMs she received on the video. One person wrote, "You are 100% getting with him," and Chrishell pointed out the obvious: "A real Sherlock Holmes here," she said, with winking and laughing emojis. 

Another fan told her, "That's just weird with your boss!!" She replied, "Who's gonna tell her...?" with more winking tongue out emojis. 

Chrishell and Jason, who is the president and founder of The Oppenheim Group, were later seen dancing and grinding while enjoying drinks at the Principote beach club in Mykonos, Greece. She captioned one steamy video, "felt cute. Might delete later."

She tagged friends Tina Louise, who is the owner of the vegan Mexican restaurant Sugar Taco, and fellow Oppenheim employee Omar Abaza in more carefree clips.

The Days of Our Lives star, who was married to Justin Hartley from 2017 to 2021, confirmed she was dating Jason on July 28, revealing a picture of him kissing her neck as their cruised around Capri, Italy. "The JLo effect," Chrishell captioned the pic.

The next day, Jason posted a picture of the pair taking a helicopter ride and more shots of the group "Enjoying" their time abroad, as he put it.

In a statement to E! News, the 44-year-old businessman explained that "Chrishell and I became close friends and it has developed into an amazing relationship. I care about her deeply and we are very happy together."

A source close to her told E! News that the couple has been "secretly dating for a few months now," adding, "They have always had a connection while working together."

Read more about their "undeniable" connection here.

