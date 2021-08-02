Jennifer Aniston Changes Her Tune on Whether Ross and Rachel Were On a Break

Jennifer Aniston will always be there for Rachel Green.
More than two decades after Rachel and Ross' infamous break debate, the Friends alum is once again weighing in—well, from her character's side of things, at least. If you're a fan of the hit '90s sitcom, you know exactly what we're referring to: The one where Ross had sex with Chloe, mere hours after he and Rachel took a break. So...were they on a break or weren't they?
"For the record," Aniston wrote on Instagram, "we were SO not on a break."
Except that's not exactly what you said at the Friends reunion, Jen. When host James Corden asked each of the castmates if Ross and Rachel were on a break, the actress replied, "Absolutely yes."
Still, it works for a hat slogan. Luckily for fans in the market for some Friends merch, the Emmy winner unveiled just the thing on Instagram.
"Excited to show you guys some pieces from the first ever @friends merch collection," she captioned her post. "Half of my proceeds from this limited drop will benefit @americares, an organization I love… which is working to provide relief, mental health care, and medical aid to communities and individuals affected by Covid-19."
The collection, available now, was curated by the stars themselves will be divided into three drops—the first from seasons 1-3, then 4-6 and finally 7-10—featuring T-shirts, sweatshirts, tank tops and mugs. So if you or your lobster are in need of some Friends swag, now is the time...because the collection will never be sold again.
And if you're wondering, "Could I be wearing any more clothes?"—a new T-shirt never hurt.