Frank Ocean to Headline Coachella 2023—Yes, You Read That Date Right

Frank Ocean fans won't need any novocaine over this Coachella news.

The elusive performer is slated to headline the long-awaited festival in 2023, the event's co-founder Paul Tollett confirmed to the Los Angeles Times. The 33-year-old was originally scheduled to make his grand return to Coachella as a headliner last year, but the coronavirus pandemic unexpectedly delayed those plans. The 2020 and 2021 festivals were subsequently canceled.

While he was unavailable for the rescheduled 2022 dates—April 15 through 17 and April 22 through 24—he will officially be back by the following year...so long as everything goes according to the new plans. Meanwhile, the original 2020 co-headliners Rage Against the Machine and Travis Scott will take the stage next year.

"Right now, it's the Wild West," Tollett acknowledged. "I'm just trying to be as fair as I can to artists and to the fans to make sure that eventually they get to see everyone that we talked about."