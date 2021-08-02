Why The Weeknd Feels "Guilty" Dating Someone Not Famous

Watch : The Weeknd Calls Out Recording Academy After Grammys Snub

Being in The Weeknd's life involves a lot of blinding lights.

As one of the famous singers of our time, the 31 year old, born Abel Tesfaye, has a lot of eyes on him. So when he steps out with that special someone in his life— Selena Gomez and Bella Hadid may come to mind—people are watching.

Apparently the Toronto native takes his high-profile lifestyle into consideration when it comes to his dating life. In an interview with GQ, Abel admitted he feels guilty when he brings a lot of attention to someone non-famous by dating them.

"That's why I don't…I try not to do too much," he admitted. "I just try not to bring attention to myself. And I just love being in normal situations, man. It's such a great feeling. To be able to just like go on a walk and not being in a f--king SUV."

It was just last month that the performer sparked quite a frenzy when he was spotted out at dinner with a very famous fellow star, Angelina Jolie. While it's unclear what exactly—if anything—is going on between those two, Abel did reveal that he has kids on the brain...one day. "I eventually want a family," he told GQ. "I know I say I don't, but I know I do. I want children."