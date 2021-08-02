Jennifer Lopez Sounds Off on Coach's Fall 2021 Campaign

The longing to be amongst friends is something that many people can relate to, especially as more establishments have reopened and many activities have resumed following pandemic shutdowns. Jennifer remarked, "When you're friends that means knowing that together and in support of each other that possibilities are endless. I don't know about you, but when I'm with my friends, we don't always know what will happen next. We're just hanging out and taking it as it comes. I mean, you could walk around a corner and see something interesting. The next thing you know you're at a block party."

"Just knowing that people are out there and doing things is encouraging. It's optimistic. It's spontaneous. It's fun waking up and not knowing where the day will take you," the pop culture icon shared. She added, "One thing I've learned in the past year or so is having dinner every night with my family is really important. With my kids, I hope it's something we continue coming out of these times. Also to cancel the meetings, put down the devices, set the homework aside, and let's just be together and spend time [together]."

She discussed her 2022 film Marry Me and its accompanying album, noting, "This is the first time that I have a whole soundtrack, with all new music, that will come out with the film. So, I'm super excited about that." Jennifer also teased, "I'm really excited about JLo Beauty and everything that we stand for. You know, we launched earlier this year and we're currently working on some new things for next year that I know our glow getters are going to love."

And, of course, she also talked about the Coach pieces from the Fall 2021 collection. The trendsetter shared, "Well, as a Coach girl, I always love a great coat, slouchy, oversized, cool. It's an easy statement piece. And the bags, the Soft Tabby has a retro feel and the perfect size, so I love that one."