Here's Proof North West and Penelope Disick Are Already Growing Their Business Empires

Anyone want some lemonade? Well step right up to North West and Penelope Disick's stand.

Over the weekend, the cousins hosted their very own beverage booth. But they weren't just selling lemonade. Kim Kardashian's eldest child, 8, and Kourtney Kardashian's daughter, 9, also offered handmade bracelets. Customers could buy a glass of lemonade for $3 and a piece of jewelry for $10 to $20.

Speaking of customers, aunt Khloe Kardashian stopped by her nieces' businesses and purchased one of their accessories. P's dad Scott Disick did, as well and selected a sparkly piece that spelled out "Lord" in beads. "Thanks pooshalini," he wrote on Instagram while modeling his bracelet for his

Scott's girlfriend, Amelia Gray Hamlin, also came by the stand and posted a picture of the pop-up's sign. Penelope's brothers Mason Disick, 11, and Reign Disick, 6, joined in on the fun, as well.

This isn't the young entrepreneurs' first business venture. In fact, North has been hosting lemonade stands since at least 2016.