Kit Harington Shares Rare Insight About Fatherhood and Parenting With Rose Leslie

Watch : "GoT" Stars Kit Harington & Rose Leslie Welcome Baby Boy

Kit Harington has swapped his swords for snuggles!

The Game of Thrones alum recently shared rare insight about his life as a first-time father. It was just five months ago that he and Rose Leslie, who he tied the knot with in 2018, welcomed their first child together, a baby boy.

While the couple is known for being notoriously private about their personal lives, Kit pulled back the curtain on his new dad duties during an interview with Access Hollywood . When asked what has been the most surprising thing about fatherhood, the English actor kept it real.

"They tell you and they don't tell you [about fatherhood]. Everyone goes, 'Look, it's big what you're about to go through.' You have no way of knowing that until it happens," he said on Friday, July 30. "What surprises you is: You go, 'Oh, this goes on forever.' Like, you don't get a break from it."