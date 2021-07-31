How Ellen Pompeo’s Steamy Scenes on Grey's Anatomy Affected Her Husband

When McDreamy becomes your worst nightmare.
Ellen Pompeo recently revealed that her husband of 14 years, Chris Ivery, wasn't always a fan of Patrick Dempsey's character (Derek Shepherd or McDreamy) on Grey's Anatomy.
During an interview on the Ladies First with Laura Brown podcast, the ABC star candidly discussed her husband's initial reaction to her steamy make-out scenes with Patrick—who played her love interest and eventual husband on the hit television series.
"Poor guy had no idea what he was getting into," the ABC star shared in the interview on Tuesday, July 27. "I remember in the beginning it was really hard for him. He was like, 'This is not what I signed up for. You go to work and make out with that. 'I like Patrick and everything, he's a good dude, but like really?'"
Although Patrick left the show in 2015, he made an epic return on the 17th season back in April.
Of their surprise reunion, Patrick told Variety, "I thought it was a beautiful way to close it. The intention was to really give people some hope because they are such an iconic couple."
Months after the episode aired, Ellen shared what it was like working with the actor once again.
"Patrick and I have this chemistry where I think even from when we first met, for some reason, it just felt like we've known each other for a hundred years, and it's just the same feeling," she said in an interview with Deadline last November. "It's like riding a bike, we just have a chemistry and a dynamic that's always served us well, and I think we have a genuine affection for each other."
