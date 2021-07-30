Gymnast Sunisa Lee Got Exactly What She Wanted After Tokyo Olympics Win

Watch : Suni Lee's Gymnastics Win, Caeleb's Family Reacts & Olympic Proposal

Sunisa "Suni" Lee took home more than a gold medal after her Olympics gymnastics women's all-around win on Thursday, July 29.

After her victory, the 18-year-old Minnesota athlete told NBC Sports, "I'm gonna go eat a pizza, like that's all I've been craving this whole time." And believe it or not, that's exactly what she did. Suni celebrated her incredible accomplishment by dancing around wearing her gold medal necklace in her hotel room in a TikTok video. Spotted prominently in the clip was a box of pizza, which was exactly what the Olympic champion ordered.

She captioned her TikTok, "on top of the world rn" and we can only imagine how elated the gymnast is.

"It feels amazing, it's just a dream come true," the star told Today's Hoda Kotb. But even though she was over-the-moon following her first place status, leading up to it was another story. "If I'm being honest, I did not sleep very good last night," she said. "I was just so excited, there was so much going through [my] head. I still can't wrap it around my head."