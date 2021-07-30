You Won't Recognize 90 Day Fiancé's Angela Deem After 90-Pound Weight Loss & Surgery

Watch : "90 Day Fiance" Exclusive: Michael & Angela's Visa Troubles

Fabulous at 55!

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? star Angela Deem debuted her new glam style and trim physique on July 29, and her transformation is truly jaw-dropping. Fans of the hit TLC reality series watched Angela's weight loss journey during season six of the spin-off, but Angela is officially looking sexier than ever in her new steamy pics.

Angela snapped a selfie with a high-ponytail, large pink hoops and low-cut white jumpsuit for her birthday dinner in Las Vegas. Mrs. Michael Ilesanmi was worried that her Nigerian husband would originally disapprove of her updated look, especially as the couple try to have a baby together, but it's clear Angela's updated look is white hot!

The long-time 90 Day fan favorite underwent breast reduction, liposuction and gastric sleeve procedures in Aug. 2020 after tying the knot with Michael in Jan. 2020. She has since dropped a stunning 90 pounds.

"I noticed when I went to Nigeria last time, I was just putting on weight," Deem told Us Weekly in March 2021. "I mean, like, I think I gained 20, almost 25 pounds. And it just hit me all at once."