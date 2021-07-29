Jill Biden Undergoing Procedure to Remove Object Lodged in Her Foot During Hawaii Visit

Watch : President Joe Biden & First Lady Mourn the Loss of Dog Champ

First Lady Jill Biden is undergoing a procedure to treat an injury she suffered while in Hawaii last week.

According to Dr. Biden's spokesperson, per NBC News, she was walking on the beach when an object became embedded into her foot. Dr. Biden will be treated at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Maryland on Thursday, July 29, and President Joe Biden is expected to be by her side.

The full statement read, "Last weekend, prior to her two official events in Hawaii, the first lady stepped on an object on the beach which became lodged in her left foot. She will undergo a procedure today at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center to remove the object. The president will join her."

According to NBC, FLOTUS made a pitstop in the Aloha state to meet with military families and promote the importance of getting the COVID-19 vaccine. She was on her way from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, where she attended the Opening Ceremony on July 23.