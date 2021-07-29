Jared Padalecki’s Texas Family Farmhouse Is Beyond Supernatural: Go Inside

Watch : Go Inside Chrishell Stause's Chic & Modern Home

They say everything is bigger in Texas—but when it comes to Jared Padalecki's home—he prefers a more cozy setting.



The Supernatural alum, along with his wife Genevieve Padalecki, recently treated Architectural Digest to a tour of their stunning family farmhouse in Austin, Tex., and the rustic residence is one you just have to see.



The property, which was purchased in 2012, underwent extensive renovations in order to create their now ideal living space. With the help of interior designer Virginia Davidson, the couple worked to create a cool, layered space for their family, which include their three children: Thomas, 9, Shepherd, 7, and Odette, 4. Not only is the space extra family-friendly, but it's also structurally open to accommodate their other guests, which include their dogs, chickens, ponies (yes!) and even bees.



"We did a really big remodel on our house," Genevieve explained in the Open Door video tour of their home. "Which if you wanna test your marriage, do a remodel, ‘cause that was a tough one," she joked. "But we got through it and we brought both of our ideas to the table, which was really fun."