The Challenge's Cara Maria Sorbello Sets the Record Straight on Rumored Retirement

Don't count out one of The Challenge's fiercest competitors just yet.

Earlier this week, Cara Maria Sorbello made headlines when she posted a series of Instagram Stories that suggested she may be leaving MTV's popular franchise for good.

"Here she is. The only acceptable ‘new face' of The Challenge," Cara Maria told her followers when sharing a picture of co-star Kam Williams. "I didn't get an official retirement goodbye or a chance to pass the crown. But…she didn't need it passed. She walked in with it. Long live the queen. @IAmKamiam_ Keep doing amazing things. I will always root for you."

While reminiscing about her journey, the 35-year-old reality star also shared a photo of a 2009 diary entry when she was getting ready to leave for her first competition known as The Challenge: Fresh Meat 2.

"In the end, I was able to pay off my student loans, get Lasik to fix my eyes, buy my first home, get a new and safe car to battle Montana winter roads, and of course…care for Garnett," she wrote alongside a picture of her horse. "I am thankful. Best of luck to everyone starting their journeys. Goodbye."

So, is Cara Maria really done competing? Not so fast!