Pregnant Ashley Graham Proudly Poses for Nude Bathroom Selfie

Watch : Pregnant Ashley Graham Teases NYFW Runway Walk

Ashley Graham is baring it all.



Earlier this month, the 33-year-old model announced she and husband Justin Ervin are expecting their second child together and now, she's giving fans a personal look when it comes to her pregnancy. On July 29, the American Beauty Star host struck a pose for a nude selfie shared to her Instagram Story.



The social media snap is the latest in a series of stunning shots shared by the model. Following her recent heartwarming announcement, Ashley also posted a gorgeous photo of herself to Instagram on July 25, with the caption, "earth mother vibes." In the photo snapped by her other half, Ashley posed nude while standing in the tall leaves within a grassy field.



For those who may have missed the July 13 revelation, Ashley also published a photo of herself tenderly cradling her baby bump. She captioned the sweet Instagram post, "The past year has been full of tiny surprises, big griefs, familiar beginnings and new stories. I'm just beginning to process and celebrate what this next chapter means for us."