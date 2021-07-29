Why Joshua Jackson Is Against a Dawson's Creek Revival

Joshua Jackson does not want to wait for a Dawson's Creek revival. In fact, he doesn't want one at all.
The 43-year-old actor, who launched to international fame after making his debut as Pacey on the WB show 23 years ago, was asked about the idea of a televised Dawson's Creek reunion special—reminiscent of the Friends one that aired in May on HBO Max, or a revival—similar to the upcoming Sex and the City reboot series And Just Like That....
"I don't know why you'd want to [bring it back]," Jackson told fashion publication Mr Porter about his former series, one of the most popular teen shows of all time, in an interview published Thursday, July 29. "Nobody needs to know what those characters are doing in middle age. We left them in a nice place. Nobody needs to see that Pacey's back hurts. I don't think we need that update."
Dawson's Creek depicted the drama-filled lives of a group of angsty teens-turned-young adults. Pacey and James van der Beek's main character Dawson were constantly caught in a love triangle with Katie Holmes' Joey and its conclusion on the series finale stirred mixed reactions among fans. The show also starred now-Emmy winning and Oscar-nominated actress Michelle Williams' whose character Jen's fate also caused controversy.
In 2019, when asked at a Television Critics Association event about a possible Dawson's Creek revival, show creator Kevin Williamson said, "We keep talking about it, but no, as of now, it's not in the pipeline."
He continued, "We kind of ended it. The last episode was five years in the future. We put a nice button to it."
After Dawson's Creek ended its six-season run 2003, Jackson went on to star on the shows Fringe and The Affair, the miniseries Little Fires Everywhere and most recently, the new limited Peacock crime drama series Dr. Death, in which he plays a real-life physician who is serving a life sentence for intentionally injuring a patient in a botched spinal surgery.
But some fans will always associate the actor with one particular role.
"How good is Dr Death? I finished it last night," tweeted one of them on July 25. "Pacey is great."
(E! and Peacock are part of the NBCUniversal family.)