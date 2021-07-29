Celeb CouplesBeautyRed CarpetE! showsPhotosVideos

Anne Hathaway Celebrates The Princess Diaries' 20th Anniversary With a Royally Perfect Tribute

Can you believe The Princess Diaries was released 20 years ago today? Before you go re-watch it, see Anne Hathaway's tribute and check in on the rest of the cast.

By Elyse Dupre 29 Jul, 2021 4:55 PMTags
Watch: Mandy Moore & Anne Hatheway's "Princess Diaries" Interviews: E! News Rewind

Mia Thermopolis didn't want to rule her own country. She just wanted to pass the 10th grade. But now, two decades later, fans are still bowing down to the princess of Genovia.

The Princess Diaries celebrated its 20th anniversary on July 29, and Anne Hathaway marked the major milestone with a royally perfect tribute on Instagram.

"Miracles happen," the actress wrote while referencing Myra's hit track from the soundtrack (you know the one) and sharing a series of photos from the film. "Happy 20th Birthday to #theprincessdiaries, AKA the film that launched a thousand sleep overs."

In case you haven't re-watched it for the millionth time recently, The Princess Diaries is based on Meg Cabot's novel and tells the story of Mia Thermopolis (Hathaway), a high school student who learns she's actually the heir to the throne of a place called Genovia. As she receives training from her grandmother, the reigning Queen Clarisse Renaldi (Julie Andrews), and tries to balance her new royal duties with high school life, she must decide if she wants to take on the title.  

photos
Anne Hathaway's Best Roles

In addition to the two Oscar winners, the film featured Heather Matarazzo, Mandy Moore, Erik von Detten, Hector Elizondo, Sandra Oh and more stars. The sequel, The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement, was released in 2004, and fans have been keeping their fingers crossed for a third film ever since.

Ron Batzdorff/Brownhouse Prod/Botnp Inc/Kobal/Shutterstock

"There is a script," Hathaway said during a 2019 episode of Watch What Happens Lives With Andy Cohen. "I want to do it, Julie wants to do it, Debra Martin Chase our producer wants to do it. We all really want it to happen. It's just, we don't want to do it unless it's perfect because we love it just as much as you guys love it. It's as important to us as it is to you. And we don't want to deliver anything until it's ready, but we're working on it."

To see the cast then and now, scroll on.

Ron Batzdorff/Brownhouse Prod/Botnp Inc/Kobal/Shutterstock, Owen Hoffmann/Getty Images for Netflix
Anne Hathaway

The Princess of Genovia is all grown up. Since appearing in the Disney movie, Anne has earned rave reviews for her performances in Les MisérablesThe Devil Wears Prada, The Dark Knight Rises, Ocean's Eight and more films. In her personal life, the actress is happily married to Adam Shulman and are both the proud parents to two kids. 

Ron Batzdorff/Brownhouse Prod/Botnp Inc/Kobal/Shutterstock, Lester Cohen/Getty Images for Universal Music Group
Mandy Moore

While her character wasn't beloved by Mia in The Princess Diaries, Mandy has maintained a huge fan base thanks to her singing career and Emmy-nominated role as Rebecca Pearson in NBC's hit series This Is Us. In 2008, she wed musician Ryan Adams. They divorced in 2016. She later wed musician Taylor Goldsmith in 2018, and in early 2021, they welcomed their first child together: a son named August or "Gus" for short.

Moviestore Collection/Shutterstock, Charles Sykes/Bravo
Julie Andrews

Bow down to Hollywood royalty. Ever since her role as Queen Clarisse Renaldi, the actress has appeared in family friendly flicks like Tooth Fairy, Ella Enchanted and the Shrek franchise. The Sound of Music and Mary Poppins star's legendary career also includes the title of best-selling author thanks to her assortment of children's books in The Very Fairy Princess series. 

And yes, you've definitely heard her voice recently. She's the voice of Bridgerton's one and only Lady Whistledown!

Ron Batzdorff/Brownhouse Prod/Botnp Inc/Kobal/Shutterstock, Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images for IFC Films
Heather Matarazzo

How can fans forget Mia's best friend Lilly, who not only had her own cable access TV show called Shut Up and Listen but also shut down Mia's haters. Today, the actress' career is still going strong with TV appearances on Grey's Anatomy and Exes & Ohs and roles in films like Hostel: Part II.

And, in November 2018, she married longtime girlfriend, comedian Heather Turman.

 

Walt Disney Pictures, Noam Galai/Getty Images for Tibet House
Sandra Oh

Vice Principal Gupta, the queen is coming! While her role in the film was brief, fans will never forget her iconic lines that brought laughs to the masses. Outside of the franchise, Sandra has been a fan-favorite on Grey's Anatomy and Killing Eve. Class dismissed!  

In 2003, the Emmy-nominated star married filmmaker Alexander Payne, but the two officially divorced in late 2006.

Ron Batzdorff/Brownhouse Prod/Botnp Inc/Kobal/Shutterstock, Kris Connor/Getty Images for Utopia
Robert Schwartzman

Fans will remember the actor for his role as Mia's loyal friend Michael Moscovitz both before and after she became a princess. After starring in the Disney film, Robert became a recording artist and filmmaker who recently released The Argument

Walt Disney Pictures, Getty Images
Erik Von Detten

How can we forget Mia's crush known as Josh Bryant? The actor went on to star in the short-lived sitcom Complete Savages in 2004, reprised his Toy Story role of Sid in all the sequels up to the 2010 film Toy Story 3 and did other voice-over and TV work. He has not been seen onscreen since appearing on a 2008 episode of Bones.

He and his wife Angela welcomed daughter Claire in May 2019 and, in March 2021, they welcomed baby no. 2, a son named Thomas von Detten

