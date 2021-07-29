This Interview With Suni Lee's Dad After Her Olympic Victory Is Guaranteed to Win Your Heart

Watch : Simone Biles Drops Out of All-Around Competition at 2020 Olympics

Suni Lee is officially an Olympic gold medalist—and while fans around the world and her teammates are flipping out over the news—there's probably no one prouder than her parents.



Just moments after the Team USA gymnast won the all-around competition on July 29, the Today show caught up with the teenage athlete's parents, John Lee and Yeev Thoj, who watched their daughter's victorious performance from their home in Minnesota.



"I almost cried and I never cry," John told Today co-anchor Hoda Kotb. "I'm so happy she won."



At just 18 years old, Suni is the first Hmong American to compete and win a gold medal in the Olympics. The athlete earned a score of 57.44 to secure her victory, which in turn defended the United States winning streak that began at the 2004 Olympics.

It's a full-circle moment for John, who built his daughter a balance beam in their backyard when she was a little girl.