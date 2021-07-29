Rihanna Just Called Out The Real Housewives of New York City’s Ramona Singer With Shady IG Post

Watch : Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Get Cozy While On-Set

So, is Ramona Singer a "Good Girl Gone Bad"? Rihanna doesn't seem to think so.

The Grammy winner hilariously shaded The Real Housewives of New York City O.G. with an Instagram post on July 28 while simultaneously picking sides in a recent Housewives fight.

"what was said @ramonasinger?" RiRi captioned a selfie with a crying-laughing emoji. The "Take a Bow" singer is biting her red-tipped nails while wearing a fluffy bucket hat, sunglasses, gold chains and a shirt reading "b–––h mob" in flames. And yes, the tee is part of Ramona's RHONY co-star Leah McSweeney's Married to the Mob brand.

Rihanna shared a scene from the July 27 RHONY episode, during which Ramona takes on Leah and her design choices. In the clip, Ramona yells, "Let me promote Leah Mob! Or Mob something on a sweatshirt."

Leah claps back while shouting out her pal Rihanna: "You're not exactly my demographic so it's all good," she says with a smile. "I already have Rihanna wearing my s––t. You don't need to be wearing my s––t."