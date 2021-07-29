Chrishell Stause Reveals Jason Oppenheim Was the Mystery Man Behind This Gorgeous Gift

Chrishell Stause is filling fans in on her rosy romance with Jason Oppenheim.

A week before the Selling Sunset stars went public with their relationship, Chrishell posted a picture of an elaborate floral delivery she had received in honor of her 40th birthday. At the time, she didn't reveal the identity of the sender to her Instagram followers. But now that fans know she and Jason are dating, Chrishell updated her previous caption to confirm he was indeed the gift giver.

"Thank you SO much for all the birthday love!!! I am overwhelmed and so grateful for all the people in my life!!!" her post read, now with the new addition, "****Annnnd now that you guys know…thank you SO much @jasonoppenheim."

The photo showed Chrishell standing in the middle of an array of rose bouquets and balloons.

"Walked into the most special surprise yesterday," the real estate agent wrote at the time. "This is all I could fit into the photo *they are all going to a nursing home tomorrow because I don't think this would make it past TSA."